When it comes to this year's Christmas Town, creator Mike Ross has a comparison that will resonate with longtime Bakersfield residents.
"For me as a kid, it was a big deal driving down Elm Street. They lit those homes up," he said of the Westchester homes known for light displays in the past.
"There's a big tradition of people driving around in their cars and looking for houses that are decorated. This time it's not such a scavenger hunt. You go to one place and it’s loaded up with Christmas lights."
The event, which kicks off Friday at the Kern County Museum's Pioneer Village, is a drive-thru experience. Like CALM HolidayLights, the safest option in a pandemic was keeping people safely inside their vehicles to ride through a show.
And it will be quite a show for Christmas Town, starting with the 40-foot lit Christmas tree that serves as a beacon. Ross said they have added about 2 million more lights as well as new animatronics.
"You'll see animatronics on the drive through and on porches of some of the buildings. Elves, bears and various animals.
"The route is over a mile. You go through parts of the museum that you normally don't go through (at the event)."
One guest who's fueled by the holiday spirit rather than electricity is Santa himself. No matter what adjustments had to be made for the pandemic, the jolly old elf will be there to greet everyone.
This year, children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa with their wish list. They'll be able to leave it for the Candy Cane Post Office to get it into Santa's hands, and he can review the letters after his greeting duties.
Ross said all are welcome and the night doesn't end until the last car makes it through.
The drive-thru should take between 25 to 30 minutes to get through with vehicles likely going 1 to 2 mph.
"We're going to have staff monitoring making sure everybody is maintaining the proper speed. It's going to be a big old conga line."
Families can tune in their FM radios to pick up Christmas music once they're on site. Signs will tell them what station to tune into for maximum holiday tunes.
Christmas Town's other attractions — including laser tag, snow hill, paintball and the Sugar Plum Christmas Train — will return next year but Ross is happy to still be putting on a fun show for Christmas lovers of all ages.
"I'm glad that we were able to figure out a drive-thru option. We've added enough extras that people won't be walking away disappointed. We souped it up this year.
"I hope everybody gets together with their family and comes out and pays a visit and gets some holiday spirit."