Perseverance is about to boldly go where no human has gone before.
The NASA rover will travel over seven months to Mars all in the hopes of finding hints of ancient life on the red planet.
On Saturday, the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science will host "NASA Mission to Mars," offering some background on the upcoming Mars rover exploration. The event will be led by local NASA solar system ambassador Roberta Parnell.
The talk is relaxed and relatively informal, Parnell Anyone interested can come into the Astronomy Room and join Parnell's talk for as long as they want. There will be visuals for the talk to help illustrate what the mission will look like.
"I understand that not everyone wants long talks about space," Parnell said. "I just want to excite children about space before its too late to change their career pathway."
The rover mission is scheduled to launch between July and August 2020 out of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Perseverance will stay on Mars for one Mars year, roughly 687 Earth days. Perseverance will explore the 28-mile-wide Jezero Crater, which scientists believe was once home to an ancient river-delta that could have collected ancient organic molecules.
“The landing site in Jezero Crater offers geologically rich terrain, with landforms reaching as far back as 3.6 billion years old, that could potentially answer important questions in planetary evolution and astrobiology,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in a news release. “Getting samples from this unique area will revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbor life.”
Perseverance is the latest in a long line of Mars exploring rovers. Parnell said its name was decided from a "Name the Rover" essay contest for students from K-12 students, which received over 28,000 entries from U.S. states and territories. The name was suggested by seventh-grader Alexander Mather because it captured the spirit of exploration, Zurbuchen said in a press release.
The mission will also include experimental technology to try on Mars including a helicopter to see if it can lift in the martian atmosphere, Parnell said.
Parnell, a teacher in Delano, is no stranger to the museum. She spoke about the totality eclipse in 2017 and has tackled other topics, all in the effort to awaken a love of space in Kern County residents.
"The reason I got involved as a solar system ambassador was because I wanted to excite children about space," Parnell said. "It opens up these possibilities of going into science and STEM fields whether it's NASA or somewhere else."
Those wanting more information can call the museum at 324-6350. Those who can't make it the Buena Vista Museum can keep up with the Mars mission at mars.nasa.gov/mars2020 or by following NASA Perseverance on Twitter.
