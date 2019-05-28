School might be winding down as summer draws near, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. The Kern County Library branches have a lot going on the next few months to keep kids reading, active and engaged.
The summer fun starts with the second annual Touch-a-Truck at the Beale Memorial Library on Saturday, which will also kick off the summer reading challenge. Next month will see the expansion of the Lunch at the Library program, when kids can eat for free on certain days at area libraries.
Ariel Dyer, library associate at Beale, and Jasmin LoBasso, marketing associate at the library, shared the details on each of these summer activities.
Touch-a-Truck
Kids love trucks and a lot of adults haven't outgrown that fascination either. That's why last year's inaugural Touch-a-Truck event at the Beale location was such a hit.
"We decided to hold this event again because of the enormous community response," Dyer said. "People loved it and we wanted to make it even bigger and better this year."
The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon and will include trucks, activities, food and more. Admission is free.
Guests can get up close to check out work vehicles including a bomb squad truck, a dump truck, a hazmat truck, a GET bus, a street sweeper, a sheriff quad, a search and rescue boat and more.
“Connecting families to the human faces driving these trucks is such a wonderful learning opportunity," LoBasso said. "Before working on this event, I had never seen some of these trucks either! It really puts it into perspective how all of these public services come together to create our community. It’s also really cool to simply see some of these trucks in person!”
Activities inside the library will include a 3D printing demo, button making, fingerprinting and ID-making, fossil painting, an art collaboration and more. Food will be available for purchase from El Churro Loco, Dickey's Barbecue, La Rosa Fruit Bars, Bakersfield Kettle Corn and Kona Ice. There will also be live music from local musicians.
With so much going on, Touch-a-Truck is "more like a carnival than a small event," Dyer said.
“One of my favorite things about an event like this is seeing families learn together," LoBasso said. "Reading, building, creating and exploring are all the types of experiences we work to provide for free to our community, and getting the opportunity to see that in action is amazing."
Summer Reading Challenge
Touch-a-Truck will also kick off the library's Summer Reading Challenge, but readers of all ages can sign up at any time.
Children and teens can sign up to read 10 books (or 10 hours for teens, who might be reading longer books), and when they have completed their challenge collect prizes, like a book donated by the Friends of the Library, coupons from local businesses and more.
Dyer emphasized that adults can (and should!) sign up for the challenge, too.
"Adult literacy is so often overlooked, but it's absolutely crucial to a community and whether or not it thrives," she said. "Adult literacy also feeds directly into children's literacy as well. If a child doesn't see adults who actively read and get excited about it, how on earth can we expect them to follow suit if there is no adult in their life to emulate?"
Adults will also get prizes for completing the challenge, like a Kern County Fair ticket, a free book and a tote bag, while supplies last.
Readers can come into their library branch to sign up for the challenge, or they can sign up online or on the Beanstack app, Dyer said. Just look for Kern County Library to sign up for the challenge.
Another important component of the summer reading challenge is the activities, going on daily at each of the 24 local branches. This year's theme is "It's Showtime at Your Library."
"We are focusing our programming on performance, so be on the lookout for play reading programs, karaoke, songwriting and much more," Dyer said.
There will also be science programs, LEGO clubs, family story times, comic cons, concerts and more. For a full schedule of events, go to KCLevents.org.
Dyer said people should check out the libraries' events because they are always free and open to the public. Plus, summer reading and events help students retain their reading skills over the long break from school.
"Our patrons are really getting quality attention and detailed events that prevent 'Summer Slide' for children and teens and plant that vital seed in their head: that reading and learning don't have to be things you have to do, they can and absolutely should be things you want to do," she said.
"We want kids to understand that they can learn at their own pace and guided by their own interests," she continued. "Just ask your friendly neighborhood library staff. It's what we live for!"
Lunch at the Library
One of the many activities and services local libraries are holding this summer is the Lunch at the Library program, which has added seven more participating locations from last year. The program runs from June 3 to July 26, with different dates and times at each branch.
"This will be my third year running Lunch at the Library at Beale, and I can definitively say that the kids absolutely love it," Dyer said. "They often rush in, wanting to know what's on the menu and what the day's activity will be. We see new faces every day and also look forward to regulars who frequent the lunch as well."
Children ages 2 to 18 can come to any of the participating branches to get a free lunch. Anyone is welcome, regardless of their family's income. Parents and guardians bringing the children can get lunch at a nominal fee.
"Children attending not only get a free lunch, but they also can participate in our simultaneous programming such as watching a magic show, jamming with a local band or learning how to make their own films and songs," Dyer said. "We also host a number of guest readers throughout the summer."
The program is a partnership with Kern County school districts, and all Bakersfield library branches are participating, as well as the Arvin, Delano, McFarland, Frazier Park, McFarland, Ridgecrest, Rosamond and Tehachapi branches.
Dyer encouraged people to spread the word about the lunch program and, for those able to, to volunteer, as each branch will need help running the program.
"High schoolers in need of community service hours can get a head start on next year's requirements and meet them just in one summer of volunteering for lunch at the library," Dyer said. "It's a fun way to pass the time and great hands-on job experience, too."
Because each branch has different days and hours of operation, the lunch schedule will vary from library to library. Go to KCLevents.org for a full schedule. Those interested in volunteering can call their local branch for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.