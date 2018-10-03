The local knitting guild is at it again, lending their talents to a good cause and asking for the community to join its efforts.
This time, What the Knit! Guild is working on knitted and crocheted red poppies in honor of Veterans Day. It will need 4,000 poppies to cover the Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue, though it hopes to have 6,000 total, with extras going to other military organizations in town.
"I really want to get it out there because we need help," said Suzanne Bryan, founder and past president of What the Knit! Guild. "We can probably do 4,000 by ourselves but we would like more."
Poppies will be accepted until Oct. 30 and can be dropped off or mailed to The Twisted Skein Yarn Shop. In the following weeks, the poppies will be arranged on garden netting and draped over the memorial on Nov. 9 to 13.
Bryan got the idea for the poppy project after seeing similar installations in England online. Poppies as a symbol of remembrance for military members who have died in war is more common in the U.K., Bryan said, but she was eager to show respect to local service members and their families with the flower right here in Bakersfield.
"I've watched this for several years, thinking 'Why can't we do this here?'" she said.
The symbolism comes from "In Flanders Fields," a World War I poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrae in 1915 following the death of a friend and soldier. In the poem, the flowers bloom where soldiers had previously died in battle.
Bryan, who said almost all of the men in her family have served in the military, said bringing this tradition to the States was important to her.
"I do not believe anyone in the U.S. does this," Bryan said of the knitted poppies. "We really need to honor our veterans."
Each poppy will have a green leaf with the name of a local service member written on it. Bryan said the guild has a list of all the names around the memorial and will write them on the leaves; any extra poppies can have the names of other military members — local or just related to someone in the area, living or deceased, active or retired — written on them.
And for those wondering, yes, the guild has received permission from the city's Recreation and Parks department to adorn the memorial with the knitted poppies. Though it would like to bring the poppies to other military spots in town, the guild chose the memorial for the first site because of its location.
"I want this to be right smack in the middle of downtown, where everybody sees it," Bryan said, adding that it will "make a big splash."
Because of the very public location, Bryan does foresee that some flowers might go missing.
"We realize people might steal these," Bryan said. "That's OK. If they need it, we'll make more."
Unlike the guild's other philanthropic project (the Knitted Knockers breast prosthetics for women who have had mastectomies), there is no one pattern or limits on yarn type for the poppies. As long as they are red and made with acrylic (waterproof) yarn, the poppies can range in size and shades. Any of the thousands of patterns found online will work fine, Bryan said.
"They don't have to be the same size, they don't have to be the same yarn," she said. "The collage of it all will be very, very pretty."
The guild members have been working on the poppies since Memorial Day, and those who have made the most poppies for the month have been celebrated at meetings. One member made 500 poppies in one month, the record so far.
Of the 150 guild members, almost everybody is involved in the project.
If there are enough poppies made, Bryan said, the guild would like to do a similar installation at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery this year.
After the display is taken down, all poppies will be kept in storage to display around Veterans Day each year. The knitting and crocheting will be an ongoing effort so additional poppies can be displayed at other locations as well, like the Bakersfield National Cemetery, the Korean War Veterans Memorial or the Veterans Affairs clinic.
Those who want to help but have no knitting or crocheting skills can help out by donating yarn or money. Bryan said she would also welcome anyone with engineering knowledge to help figure out the best way to drape the poppies over the memorial.
Bryan hopes local knitters and crocheters in the community will volunteer to help the guild's efforts to make a statement of gratitude and remembrance for local veterans.
"I just really want it to be a success," Bryan said. "It's my dream. I'm so excited about it."
