Let Fox take you on strange journey with 'Rocky Horror' on Oct. 30

Hot patootie, bless my soul — the Fox Theater's on quite a roll! As event announcements continue for the downtown venue, it's added an annual favorite: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Oct. 30.
It wouldn't be Halloween in Bakersfield without a screening of the 1975 cult classic.
The Fox's event is in celebration of the film's 45th anniversary (plus one) since the milestone could not be feted in person last year while the theater was shuttered.
Based on a 1973 stage production, the film follows the adventures of Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who seek shelter from a rainstorm in the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). But this didn't become a midnight favorite for its plot but rather a soundtrack of campy songs — "The Time Warp," "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," "Fanfare/Don't Dream It, Be It" — dance numbers and audience antics.
Speaking of antics, local shadow cast The Velvet Darkness will be on hand to enhance the evening's festivities including pre-show fun. Attendees can also purchase prop bags ($3) to "give yourself over to absolute pleasure."
Three different custom T-shirts ($25 each), designed by artist Chris Borbon, are also available to purchase if you choose not to go in costume.
Doors open at 11 p.m., the show kicks off at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Attendees under 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No outside props will be allowed and bag checks will be enforced.
Tickets, ranging from $5 to $20, along with prop bags and T-shirts can be ordered now at axs.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.