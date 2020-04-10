On March 16, Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Catholic Diocese of Fresno mandated the closure of all Catholic institutions — churches, schools and other Catholic entities — in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This was not simply done on the basis of his opinion but a decision that was reached in accord with the state of California’s response to the health crisis.
The first reaction of many of us who work for the Catholic Church was one of dismay. How could we close our churches? What do we do with all of our spiritual plans and ministries pertinent to Lent? What would come of our celebration of Easter? How would our parishes survive without active congregations?
Now, almost four weeks into this period of isolation, it seems to me that there are some important lessons I am learning.
First, it is true (as we often preach in our churches) that we are not in control of our lives. Yes, to some degree we all have the freedom to control our destinies. Yet, the invasion of one microscopic virus reaffirms our belief that, ultimately, there are some things we cannot control. It’s a fearful thing to learn that with all of our human advancements and best-laid plans that we are still truly vulnerable creatures. From the perspective of faith, we are all creatures of God — made in the divine image — but we are still humans. As such, we are imperfect and vulnerable to forces that are more powerful.
Second, our best-laid plans for doing what we think is necessary for the spiritual and social well-being of others (which is our religious mission) are not indispensable. Oftentimes, our plans for making the world a better place are frustrated by the unexpected. Inevitably, we must realize that our plans are secondary to God’s plan for the world. This is not to suggest that God sent a virus to teach us a lesson.
Rather, through the unexpected events which befall us, we learn that God can make good what we cannot. Truth be told — this is God’s world. It is God’s plan that has priority over our own. If God seemingly allows a crisis to occur, it is our responsibility to adapt to the demands of such a crisis and embrace the “interruption” to our own plans. This might be an important lesson for those who serve in a ministerial capacity. The ministry is not about us. It’s about being open to God’s will as we understand it.
Finally, it becomes clear to me that human beings are more important than religious practices and traditions. Some of my cohorts in ministry may disagree with me in this way. If we’re honest, we should remember how Jesus was confronted with those who opposed him for setting aside long-held religious traditions and teachings and placing the needs of the human person above all. If the well-being of others demands that we set aside our own religious activities — so be it.
In the end, when this virus runs its course, our sacred and secular activities will resume. Hopefully, we won’t look back at our time of isolation and separation as something to regret. Rather, we might look at the coronavirus event as another valuable experience in the larger plan of things.
Monsignor Perry Kavookjian is the pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
