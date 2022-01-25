Learn more about Wind Wolves Preserve at Kern Audubon Society meeting

Local bird lovers have something to put on the calendar next week with the latest meeting of the Kern Audubon Society.
Tuesday's meeting will feature guest speaker Moksha Badarayan of Wind Wolves Preserve. Badarayan will share information about the birds and other fauna and flora that visitors can view at the preserve, from the valley floor to the mountains.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School building, 1300 17th St., Room 1A.
Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California.
Visit kernaudubonsociety.org for more information.