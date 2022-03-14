Learn more about East High's history with tour

Whether you're a former Blade or just a local history buff, East Bakersfield High School has an event for you this Saturday.
In collaboration with the Kern County Historical Society, the East High Archiving Class, taught by instructor Noelle Combs, will give a 30-minute presentation on the history of the school, followed by a walking tour of the campus
Included on the tour is a look at the library artwork. During the 1940s, the East senior class would commission an artist to create a painting as a gift to the school. These paintings were displayed in the library, where over time they were ignored or forgotten.
In the early 2000s, thanks to the librarian Dawn Dobie, the potential value of these paintings were brought to the attention of the school. It was learned that East High was in the possession of several valuable pieces of art, including a painting by William Wendt that was appraised at $120,000 in 2003. All of these paintings are on display in the school's library.
Tour guests will also view the auditorium and the wood inlay mural by Anthony B. Heinsbergen in its lobby.
The piece is the only existing example of this type of work still in existence from the nationally acclaimed muralist who designed the interior spaces for many West Coast buildings, including the Wiltern Theater, the Pantages Theater, Los Angeles City Hall, the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco.
Space for the tour is limited to 30 attendees and reservations are required by Thursday. Email CHS1931@gmail.com for more information.
The tour starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the school, 2200 Quincy St. Attendees should park on Quincy, where students will be directing visitors.
KCHS has more programming on tap this spring including a Kern County Museum Archive Tour on April 9 and May 21 a May 21 presentation from John Austin on the "History of Kern County Flooding."