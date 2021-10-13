Learn how to bring science to your fiction and more at Writers of Kern meeting

Have a science question? Is an earthquake shaking up the landscape in your fiction? Solar wind knocking out the satellites? Learn how to improve the science in your current work of fiction at the next Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.
An understanding of science is applicable to all forms of fiction, genres, and nonfiction, from the murder mystery to the paranormal romance. Depicting more accurate science can elevate your story to the next level.
Saturday's workshop will include the topics scientist for fiction, writing science and utilizing your resources.
Guest speaker Mika McKinnon, a field geophysicist, disaster researcher and science writer, has been a consultant for a number of television programs including "Stargate: Atlantis" and "Stargate: Universe," "Star Trek: Discovery," "Madam Secretary," "Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End" and "No Tomorrow."
McKinnon was a contributing editor for Gawker Media, providing coverage on popular science topics for io9 and later became a science writer for Gizmodo. Her bylines cover topics including space exploration, dinosaur discovery, the convergence of science and art, and disaster preparedness.
Her writing has also appeared in Wired UK, Smithsonian magazine, Ars Technica and Astronomy.
She volunteers for the National Academy of Sciences Science & Entertainment Exchange, providing subject matter expertise to the entertainment industry for more accurate depictions of science in the media.
The talk starts at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Visit writersofkern.com/events to register.
Cynthia Bermudez is a member of the Writers of Kern.