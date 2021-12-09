Lavender Garden to host Musical Holiday Event

Those looking for something unique to do to celebrate the holidays need look no further than The Lavender Garden, which is holding a Musical Holiday Event on Saturday.
This free celebration at the lavender fields off Highway 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast promises fun for the whole family, starting with a festive 16-foot-tall Christmas tree ready for the holidays.
Along with a free kids area, games and prizes, guests can enjoy musical performances, free professional photography, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and local vendors.
Shoppers can also visit the gift shop that is offering gift ideas, regional sources and all things lavender. (The garden closes for the season next weekend, with remaining hours being 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend and Dec. 17 to 19.)
The Musical Holiday Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the garden, 14014 Highway 46 in Lost Hills.