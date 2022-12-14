Lavender Garden opens dinosaur park, new gift shop

The Lavender Garden is offering a mini holiday adventure for guests on the road this weekend.
New this season is the dinosaur park, a display of friendly prehistoric creatures set in front of a colorful mural that makes a great backdrop for fun family photos.
The dinosaur park joins the festive Christmas tree, train decoration, lights and other animal sculptures already spread around the grounds.
Lavender was first planted on the farm off Highway 46 in 2017 and the initial gift shop opened in 2018.
The new "Everything Lavender" gift shop offers special gift ideas for the home just in time for the holidays. Products include a line of lavender body care, home accessories, culinary delights, pet products and assorted treasures, toys, and games for kids.
Many items highlight the beauty, use, and fragrance of lavender, which is sourced regionally.
The Lavender Garden offers free shipping within the U.S. and free delivery in Kern County. Its end of season holiday sale runs now through Sunday. Visit thelavendergarden.com to view the products.
Guests can visit the garden from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Sunday.
The Lavender Garden is located at 14014 Highway 46 in Lost Hills between Bakersfield and the Central Coast.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.