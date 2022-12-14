 Skip to main content
Lavender Garden opens dinosaur park, new gift shop

The Lavender Garden is offering a mini holiday adventure for guests on the road this weekend.

New this season is the dinosaur park, a display of friendly prehistoric creatures set in front of a colorful mural that makes a great backdrop for fun family photos.

