Lavender Festival blooms in its second year

For its second year, the Lavender Festival at The Lavender Garden is back bigger than before.
"We're making it better than last year," said Anna Valdivia, director of land development with The Lavender Garden. "There are a lot of activities for kids, music all day long with more bands than last year. A lot more food trucks — a lot more everything."
More than 80 vendors will be on hand for the two-day festival at the farm off Highway 46 near Lost Hills. Some participants include Tule Supply Co. (stickers), Bottles Up By Julia (home decor), Milky Way Candle Co., Peachy Pairs by Kyla (handmade jewelry), Yoyita's Pastries, Get It Twisted (spiral fried potatoes), and Pastries and Sunshine.
Along with guest vendors, the garden's gift shop will be open with an assortment of herbaceous products including fresh and dried lavender bouquets, lavender water and more.
"We’ve added new products, so there's more of a variety.
"We usually carry lavender oil and hydrosol, but we got a debudding machine so we have our own lavender buds. They can be used in sachets or used in food because the machine cleans it to culinary grade. For arts and crafts, to bake or just to garnish. There are just so many uses for it."
Children will have plenty to do with a designated kids fun zone with a rock-climbing wall, carnival game area, virtual reality, bounce houses and more.
Attendees can also walk out in the lavender fields for a photo-op or just to enjoy the sights and smells.
"All our fields are blooming now except our newest field," Valdivia said. "There are two more fields blooming this year. We have over 7,000 plants.
"They are a lot larger, too, since some are in their fifth year. There are a lot of flowers out there."
Entertainment will include a Lavender Festival Pageant, presented by Legacy Productions and hosted by Miss Kern County Pageant, and music all weekend with DJ Miguel Flores as emcee. Viento and Califa will perform Saturday while Danny Sal, Boone's Farm Trio and Joe Peters & The All Cash Band will bring the tunes on Sunday.
This year's festival will include a VIP area, offering ticket holders closer seating to the stage, access to food for sale from Noreiga's, which is sponsoring the VIP section, and a designated bar for VIPs.
Beer and soft drinks will also be for sale in the main event area. Proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, which provides temporary housing and emotional support for the families of children facing extended hospitalizations.
Those worried about the heat can relax since there will be cooling stations with coolers and fans, Valdivia said.
"We will have plenty of shade for everyone. And we get a really good breeze out there."
Valdivia expects the festival to continue to grow and she couldn't be happier.
"It's going to be bigger and better every year. I'm just happy to have everybody stop in, I love having people there. We're just increasing our footprint."