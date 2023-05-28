Noe Cisneros had just finished a cool plate of ceviche Sunday when he rounded a corner at the Kern County Fairgrounds, saw a line of people waiting for food and — without asking what was being served — added himself to it.

Already having a great day and looking forward to trying different offerings at the 23rd annual Latino Food Festival Menudo & Pozole Cook-Off, Cisneros said the only question left was whether the event lives up to the hype.