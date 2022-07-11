 Skip to main content
'Latin Kings of Comedy' coming to Fox on Friday

Latin Kings of Comedy

Paul Rodriguez will bring fellow Latino comedians Joey Medina, Johnny Sanchez, Dennis Gaxiola and Gilbert Esquivel to the Fox Theater on Friday for the "Latin Kings of Comedy."

 Courtesy of Paul Rodriguez

The Fox Theater will bring the laughs Friday with "Latin Kings of Comedy."

This performance is part of the 20th Anniversary Tour of "The Original Latin Kings of Comedy, " the 2002 comedy special filmed in El Paso, Texas, which was emceed by Cheech Marin and featured Paul Rodriguez, George Lopez, Joey Medina and Alex Reymundo.

Comedy royalty alum Rodriguez and Medina returned, joined by fellow Latino comics Johnny Sanchez, Dennis Gaxiola and Gilbert Esquivel.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Friday at the theater, 2001 H St.

Tickets, ranging from $35 to $55, can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.

