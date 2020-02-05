We're only days away from the Oscars but it's likely you haven't seen all the top nominated films. Along with the film festival continuing at Regal Edwards Bakersfield, Maya Cinemas in Bakersfield and Delano are in on the race, bringing films back this weekend.
At Maya Cinemas Bakersfield (1000 California Ave.) the schedule runs Friday through Sunday as follows: "Jojo Rabbit," 10:35 a.m.; "Little Women," 1:05 p.m.; "Bombshell, 4:05 p.m.; "Ford V Ferrari," 6:50 p.m.; and "Parasite," 10:05 p.m.
Maya Cinemas Delano (401 Woollomes Ave., Delano) varies its weekend schedule for nominees.
Friday: "Jojo Rabbit," 10:45 a.m.; "Little Women," 1:05 p.m.; "Bombshell, 4:05 p.m.; "Ford v. Ferrari," 6:45 p.m.; and "Parasite," 10:15 p.m.
Saturday: "Jojo Rabbit," 10:45 a.m.; "Little Women," 1:05 p.m.; "Bombshell, 4:05 p.m.; "Parasite," 6:45 p.m.; and "Ford v. Ferrari," 9:45 p.m.
Sunday: "Parasite," 10:30 a.m.; "Little Women," 1:05 p.m.; "Bombshell, 4:05 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit," 6:45 p.m.; and "Ford v. Ferrari," 9:30 p.m.
Film fans can still take advantage of Regal’s 2020 Best Picture Film Festival, which continues at Regal Edwards Bakersfield (9000-G Ming Ave.). Seven of the nine films nominated for best picture are in a rotating schedule through Sunday.
Guests can purchase the Regal Best Picture Film Festival Pass for $35, allowing them access to all festival screenings. Passes are available at the box office or through the Regal app. Individual show tickets range from $6.65 to $7.15 for matinees to $6.65 to $10.15 for evening shows. For more information, visit regmovies.com.
Thursday: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," noon; "Parasite," 3:30 p.m.; "Little Women," 7 p.m.; and "1917," 10:30 p.m.
Friday: "Ford v. Ferrari," noon; "1917," 3:30 p.m.; "Parasite," 7 p.m.; and "Joker," 10:30 p.m.
Saturday: "Jojo Rabbit," noon; "Little Women," 3:30 p.m.; "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, " 7 p.m.; and "Ford v. Ferrari," 10:30 p.m.
Sunday: "Little Women," noon; and "Parasite," 3:30 p.m.
The Oscar-nominated "1917" also remains on the schedule at all local theaters.
Although it was snubbed by the Academy, the well-regarded "Uncut Gems" is also returning to theaters this weekend. It plays at 11:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Regal and an extended cut runs 3:45, 7 and 10:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX, 2000 Wible Road.
