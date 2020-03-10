Fans of the male physique are in for a treat this fall.
"Thunder From Down Under," Australia's answer to "Magic Mike," is coming to the Fox Theater on Sept. 19. Tickets, ranging from $29 to $79, are on sale now and available for purchase at eventbrite.com, by visiting the Fox Theater's Box Office or by calling 324-1369.
"Thunder From Down Under" is a Las Vegas Strip staple. Featuring Aussie hunks embodying different fantasies, turning audiences wildest dreams into reality — if those dreams are men stripping on stage. Attendees can expect cheeky humor, seductive dance routines and boy-next-door charm.
Described as an "interactive experience," the performance isn't just limited to the stage. The entertainers dance on tabletops, perform through the crowd and will even choose some audience members to join in on the fun with them on stage.
Find out more at thunderfromdownunder.com.
