Rock fans, mark your calendars because The Spaceman is coming to town.
Ace Frehley, the original guitarist of rock band Kiss, will perform at World Records on Nov. 14.
Known in Kiss for the silver stars painted around his eyes, Frehley has recorded and performed as a solo act since 1978. He is set to release "Origins, Vol. 2" later this year.
Tickets range from $60 to $80 and go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased in person at 2815 F St. or by phone at 325-1982. As always, there are no service charges for concerts at World Records.
