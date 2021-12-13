Kevin! Take family to see 'Home Alone' at drive-in fundraiser Saturday

Just in time for Christmas, the Bags of Love Foundation will hold a drive-in screening of "Home Alone" on Saturday at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
Along with the film, the evening will include a chance to pose for photos with Santa and a concession stand selling fresh popcorn, hot chocolate, nachos, pizza and more.
Attendees will park their vehicles in first-come, first-served spots and tune into the movie's audio with an FM radio.
This is the latest "FUN-draiser" for the organization, which works to spread childhood cancer awareness as well as provide gift care packages, scholarships and event tickets to children who have been affected by cancer.
Founder and President Julian Castaneda started a high school club after facing two bouts with cancer in order to raise funds for care packages to give out at Valley Children’s Hospital.
Since then, the 20-year-old has expanded the effort to chapter clubs on 10 college campuses with an eye on creating national programs as well as a summer camp for anyone who has been affected by cancer.
Castaneda hopes to raise $8,000 from this screening.
Parking opens at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the ballpark, 4009 Chester Ave.
Tickets are $10 per person, $20 a person for VIP, which includes a closer parking spot and voucher for free popcorn.