 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KernBHRS, CALM team for free Keep Calm, Be Well event

20210722-bc-calmmural event

Minami Marina Perales, right, designed the mural that she and fellow Creative Crossing Co-Create artist Christopher Perez painted at the California Living Museum in 2021. The project is part of a collaboration between the art group and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, which is hosting its free Keep Calm, Be Well community event at the zoo on Saturday.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian, File

Bring the family out for a day of art, animals and wellness awareness at Keep Calm, Be Well on Saturday at the California Living Museum.

Hosted by Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, the event will include free admission to the zoo, art activities and games and free paletas from La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases