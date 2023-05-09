KernBHRS, CALM team for free Keep Calm, Be Well event

Bring the family out for a day of art, animals and wellness awareness at Keep Calm, Be Well on Saturday at the California Living Museum.
Hosted by Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, the event will include free admission to the zoo, art activities and games and free paletas from La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream.
"May is a chance for our community to come together, spread awareness for mental health and wellness, and to model the importance of this to our children," Christina Rajlal, Mental Health Services Act Behavioral Health Program supervisor, said in a news release.
"Come out this weekend to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with KernBHRS at CALM. This is a completely free, family-friendly event that will include free admission to the park to see the animals, free train rides, and plenty of goodies and giveaways."
Visitors can enjoy the mural in the children's play area created by Creative Crossing Co-Create artists Minami Marina Perales and Christopher Perez. The project was one of five murals created in 2021 in a collaboration between the art group and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
Stretching along the 126-foot-long wall, the work features creatures familiar to CALM visitors, including a turkey vulture, bears, mountain lions, quail, king snake and a black widow spider. There are also two cats featured at one end near a cutout in the wall that staff members refer to as the "cat portal," which allows resident domestic cats to access both sides of the wall.
Along with equipment in the play area, children can enjoy the game areas with yard games including cornhole, ladder toss, lawn bowling, and oversized games of Jenga, Connect Four and Twister.
There will also be art workshops with easels, bubble kits, rock painting, scratch art, a chalk walk, and opportunities for music and guitar playing. There will also be a photography exhibit on display.
There will also be information on participating community organizations and resources.
Located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, CALM will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.