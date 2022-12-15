Kern River Valley chamber baking up community fun

Many people are baking cookies this holiday season but it's only the fine folks of the Kern River Valley who are sharing them with the community. On Saturday, the region's chamber of commerce will hold the Greatest Christmas Cookie Contest, where 15 teams of bakers will present their best baked goods to a crowd of official "cookie testers."
Although the focus will be cookies, Kelley Scarborough, part of the chamber's board of directors, said the idea for the event came about from a children's lemonade stand.
"We’re a very small town and there are not a lot of opportunities for the kids," she said, also noting that cost can be a factor with many families unable to splurge on outings.
"I went to this lemonade stand with these young entrepreneurs. Everybody was talking about kids and how grateful they are. These kids were doing something and trying to make money."
Realizing that the chamber organizes a number of events, including a lively "not your grandma's" bingo, but none geared toward children, Scarborough started brainstorming.
"I thought, 'We need to do a community event.' I know people like cookies and it's the holiday season."
"I wanted to make sure that the kids had something to go to because some of them don't even get to see Santa. Santa is in Kernville on certain days but some kids in Lake Isabella don't have transportation to get there."
Santa will be there taking photos with attendees, who can snap pics with their phones or cameras or have one shot by Amy Nelson Photography. The professional 5-by-7-inch photo will be $10.
As the name implies, the highlight is the cookie contest. Fifteen baking teams have signed up, bringing cookies for all the official "cookie tasters."
For $5, guests will be able to taste all the competing cookies.
"It's a great deal," Scarborough said. "They (parents) can either buy their kid a tester ticket or buy one and split it up and share."
That $5 also allows for one vote for the taster's favorite cookie.
Prizes ($25 to $100) will be awarded for favorite cookie, best team table and chamber's choice.
When selecting teams, Scarborough said she was looking for those who were in it to win it.
She said, "I wanted the people who are hard-core bakers, who have the need that 'I make the best cookie.'"
"Some of them are secretive saying ‘I'm not talking’ and some are totally into it, saying 'We're honing our recipes. We're on our third batch."
Amanda Richardson heard about the contest from her friend Scarborough but said her team has taken their preparation seriously.
She and co-workers Patty Lanterman and Rose McLaughlin will compete as The Gnomies. Although their employer, Bakersfield ARC (Advocacy, Respect and Community), is not officially affiliated with the event, Richardson said they want to be involved in more community events.
"At Bakersfield ARC, we are turning a new leaf, trying to be completely community-based. We're trying to get our clients out in the community. We got involved with the chamber with the community bingo."
The Gnomies are taking the team spirit portion of the challenge very seriously. Along with their cookie — a gnome-shaped chocolate espresso cookie made with cocoa nibs and frosted with peppermint buttercream — the team has matching gnome apparel, a tree with gnome ornaments and gnome napkins and plates for the tasters.
Richardson said, "Our theme is 'There's gnome place like home for the holidays.' We’ve been literally working for weeks on this so we’re very excited."
That enthusiasm is shared by Scarborough who said the event will also include a performance by the Kern River Chorus with some group singalongs as well as a coloring contest.
"We want to offer that hometown Christmas experience," Scarborough said. "We have the parade but not everyone gets to the parade. We definitely wanted something for the kids that's family-friendly, neighborhood-friendly. Sometimes your neighbors are your family, especially around here."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.