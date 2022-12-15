 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern River Valley chamber baking up community fun

Amanda Richardson

Amanda Richardson and her team The Gnomies will serve these festive chocolate espresso peppermint cookies on Saturday at The Great Christmas Cookie Contest at the Lake Isabella Senior Center.

 Courtesy of Amanda Richardson

Many people are baking cookies this holiday season but it's only the fine folks of the Kern River Valley who are sharing them with the community. On Saturday, the region's chamber of commerce will hold the Greatest Christmas Cookie Contest, where 15 teams of bakers will present their best baked goods to a crowd of official "cookie testers."

Although the focus will be cookies, Kelley Scarborough, part of the chamber's board of directors, said the idea for the event came about from a children's lemonade stand.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases