This weekend, Kern Dance Alliance has two events sure to move you.
First up is "Ten Tiny Dances," part of Friday night's Downtown Street Party, happening from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Park at the Mark and in Wall Street Alley.
At the event, which is put on by Bakersfield Young Professionals and the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, KDA's production will showcase 10 dancers performing on a 4-by-4-foot stage. Each dancer will take on a different style of dance.
The small-stage concept came from Mike Barber, who created "Ten Tiny Dances" in Portland, Ore., in 2002 and gave permission to KDA to host its own version.
Tickets for the party are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
The next day, KDA will team up with Temblor Brewing Co. for "A Movement Flight," which also brings dance to an unexpected venue.
Schoen Movement Company, based in New York City and internationally celebrated, will perform at the brewery along with local dancer, Kellie St. Pierre. Local musician Vince Galindo will perform.
Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Temblor's beer and food, including the special "MOOve Burger and Brew," which is available for a $50 donation to KDA.
Tickets to "A Movement Flight" are $30 for KDA members and $35 for general admission. Temblor Brewing Co. is at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.
For more information on either event, go to kerndance.org.
