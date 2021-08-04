Kern County Museum's Cruise Thru offers one-of-a-kind photo-op

People are always looking for that perfect photo opportunity, a chance to make lasting memories. What better place to stage that scene than the Kern County Museum, which is hosting August Cruise Thru, which will allow people to drive in and shoot their own photos in the illuminated Neon Courtyard.
Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director, said this is the first-ever public photo event for the Neon Courtyard.
"This is our first time offering the Courtyard all lit up for photos," she wrote in an email. "We have added new signs and Italian string lights — it looks just perfect!"
In the last year, the museum's neon collection has expanded to 22, including some of Bakersfield's most iconic signs.
Those include signs for Andre's Drive-in, Floyd's, Saba's men's wear, Amestoy's and Jolly Kone.
Not all are on display in the courtyard. The Harold's Autos sign and orange-and-green "Carburetor Repair" sign from Medieros auto service are on display in the museum's Raymond A. Watson Transportation Exhibit.
Museum director Mike McCoy told The Californian earlier this year that he is thrilled to carry on the neon-collecting legacy of former museum director Carola Rupert Enriquez.
For $20, guests can book a time slot (between 5 to 15 minutes) when they can bring up to three vehicles and park amid the illuminated neon and snap photos with their own camera. Each party is limited to six people, Charatsaris said.
Friday's event is fully booked but spots are still available for Aug. 12, 20 and 27 between 7 and 9 p.m.
Although you'd expect a lot of classic car enthusiasts, Charatsaris said those booking spots have a lot of different projects in mind.
"We are thrilled to have had bookings for families taking Christmas card photos and even some couples taking save the date shots!" she wrote.
She mentioned Dixie Brewer, owner of In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques who organizes the Village Flea for the museum, will be bringing her wrapped Volkswagen Beetle out for a photo.
Those who want to reserve a photo time should email Charatsaris at bebe@kerncountymuseum.org.
Also on tap for the museum is the Homecoming celebration on Sept. 26. Guests can see newly restored buildings and latest projects including Dino Dig, Power Lab, Applause Theatre, Mission Bank Neon Plaza and The Bakersfield Sound Exhibit, Charatsaris said.
There will be docent tours, music and food and beverages for sale.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with 9 a.m. admission for museum members) Sept. 26 at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.
To keep up on the latest at the museum, visit kerncountymuseum.org or facebook.com/KernMuseum.