It seems we are living in unprecedented times. A pandemic and massive social justice movement in an election year is a lot to experience.
For the Kern County Museum, this is a time to not only reflect but to record experiences. To start, it has launched "Preserve the Protests," an effort to gather the stories and artifacts of recent local protests, marches and other events.
Museum curator Bethany Rice said the idea came about in a discussion of current events.
"We were talking about how momentous this (time) was, and thought it would be great to capture this moment in history," she said.
She also noted that when it comes to past local protests, “We didn’t have a lot to draw on in our archives."
To create this local record, those who have taken part in a local protest or march are asked to fill out a questionnaire, available on the museum's website (kerncountymuseum.org) and its social media accounts.
Along with seeking basic biographical information (age, gender), the form asks about participation in any protests or marches, including the dates and organizers, as well as any events that might have taken place around the event. Participants are also invited to share their feelings about participating as well as on news coverage. People can answer as much or as little as they want.
While Black Lives Matter has been the biggest movement, Rice said the museum wants to hear from anyone willing to share their recent protest experience regardless of cause.
"I really just want to impress that we want all sides," she said. "People are worried we don’t want other perspectives. We want a full narrative."
And local news coverage has been wonderful, Rice said, but it doesn't necessarily capture the personal side of the protests.
"I'd love to get the full perspective. We don’t have the stories of people who were actually out there."
Along with stories, which can be dropped off at the museum's front desk or emailed to Bethany@kerncountymuseum.org, the museum is seeking physical items including photos, signs, posters and more for the archives. (Photos and videos can also be emailed.)
"Caution tape, shirts or hats that people made to wear — we want any artifact."
The collection period runs through Aug. 1 but Rice said that this isn't the last time the museum will reach out for residents' experiences in 2020.
She expects to launch another effort on residents' shelter-in-place experiences including a focus on children.
"We might ask what they did with their families, how school was for them, what they were nervous about," Rice said.
Once materials are collected and organized, museum staff can work on putting together collections, some online and eventually physical ones for temporary displays after the museum can reopen indoors.
For now, Rice is eager for people to share their experiences.
"It's exciting to have the community be a part of this. We're creating that primary record for researchers in the future."
