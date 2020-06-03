Fans of the Kern County Museum will be happy to learn the facility reopened its outdoor exhibits to the public Wednesday.
The reopening falls under the second phase of the governor’s four-stage plan covering outdoor museums.
In a Facebook post, the museum shared certain exhibits remain closed including Lori Brock Discovery Center, Howell House, Ray A. Watson Transportation Exhibit, Black Gold Oil Exhibit and the Chamber of Commerce Building.
Visitors can explore the museum's 16 exterior acres including most of Pioneer Village as well as the Neon Courtyard and Haggard House.
Current hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. No admission is allowed after 3 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and children, and visitors are required to wear masks to be admitted.
For more on the museum, call 437-3330 or visit kerncountymuseum.org or facebook.com/KernMuseum.
