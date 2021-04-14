Kern County Museum ready to shine at Village Flea

Spring is in the air and that’s got many people itching for something fun to do outside. The Village Flea returns to the Kern County Museum on Sunday promising a day of shopping, sight-seeing and fun for the whole family.
The twice-annual event is back on schedule after having to skip its spring market due to the pandemic. Guidelines are less restrictive now than in October, when the last outdoor market took place and organizers are excited to have visitors out on Sunday.
"We've spread it out all over the village," Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director, said of the market. "We’re so fortunate that we're on 16 acres. We can spread out."
More than 50 vendors will make use of that space, selling a variety of wares including jewelry; vintage toys, clothing and costumes; vinyl records; posters; and midcentury and other furnishings. There will also be crafts and other handmade items for sale.
Sellers include Brocanteur (vintage artwork and furnishings), Rare Moon Vintage (hip, groovy and mod items), Birch and Leaf (jewelry), A Cactus Moon (uniquely potted cactuses and succulents), O & M Junk Co. (upcycled vintage furnishings, textiles, salvage and yard art), Sew Much More (handmade bags and accessories), Penny Pet (homemade dog treats and other supplies), Diane's Flowers and Gifts, The Aroma Shoppe, Moosecreek Antiques and Three Cat Collectibles.
"We have a really good mix this time," Charatsaris said. "A lot of vintage antiques and artwork, as well as candles, body scrubs and handmade farmhouse decor."
Charatsaris said it was tough to narrow down the list to 55 vendors, the number allowed under current guidelines for the space.
"For a lot of vendors, this is their maiden voyage," Charatsaris said. "They haven't sold with us or anywhere. They developed their businesses through (the) COVID (pandemic)."
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques owner Dixie Brewer, who helps organize the vendor list as well as selling her own items, said she is happy to see an eclectic mix of sellers. But beyond the shopping, she said the event is a good way for families to spend time together.
"We’re just trying to create a nice outdoor market for people to get out and about and shop safely," Brewer said. "It's more about creating a family-friendly event, to see the museum and come out."
Brewer said that in working with the museum on previous Village Flea events she has gained a new appreciation for all it has to offer the community.
"There's so much to do there. People don't realize how fabulous it is. They've dug up some historical things ... It's gone from eight neon signs to 22 (in the neon courtyard). What they've done there is incredible."
She also pointed out the ample shaded areas where people can relax and enjoy lunch or snacks from the event's food vendors.
Guests can enjoy Mexican food from Homies Tacos, barbecue dishes from Big Al’s BBQ, sweet treats from Three Bullies Ice Cream or Kona Ice, coffee from Brewed Awakening as well as other packaged treats.
Charatsaris said she is also excited to have people come out and see what the museum is all about.
"A lot of people haven't been back since (Living) History Day in the fourth grade. To showcase the property, there is no better time to do that than in spring."