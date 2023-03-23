 Skip to main content
Kern County Museum ready to Get Lit! on April 29

Get Lit! will be back bigger and brighter than ever at the Kern County Museum on April 29. It returns with the addition of more neon in the growing collection of vintage signs.

Museum director Mike McCoy said the collection is now up to 40 signs, including recent additions such as San Joaquin Tractor, the Italian Dante Association and Regent Cocktails.

