Kern County Museum ready to Get Lit! on April 29

Get Lit! will be back bigger and brighter than ever at the Kern County Museum on April 29. It returns with the addition of more neon in the growing collection of vintage signs.
Museum director Mike McCoy said the collection is now up to 40 signs, including recent additions such as San Joaquin Tractor, the Italian Dante Association and Regent Cocktails.
"Our neon collection just keeps growing," McCoy said in a news release. "All of these signs are from long-gone local businesses or places that have changed locations. They really bring back memories from Kern County back in the day."
An evening of music, food, beverages and fun, Get Lit! will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission is $35, which includes one beer or margarita, or $70 for VIP package, which includes hosted margaritas, beer and tacos (from 6:30 to 8 p.m.) as well as reserved seating. Reserved tables for eight are also available for $500.
A variety of food trucks will be on site selling items, and additional beer and margaritas will be available for purchase all night.