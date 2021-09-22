Kern County Museum ready for Homecoming

What's in a name? No shade on Shakespeare, but when it comes to the Homecoming Celebration at the Kern County Museum, it means a lot.
"Homecoming is a good title for it," Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's event director, said of Sunday's event. "It's a welcome back with our doors wide open."
Describing it as "a great event for people that love the museum but haven't been able to visit us" over the past 18 months, Charatsaris said it will also offer a closer look at the Trolley Car Station and the Raymond A. Watson Transportation Exhibit, which opened briefly in March 2020.
"We did a grand opening right before COVID hit. The next week we had to close down."
The transportation exhibit charts the history of movement in Kern County with 40 horse-drawn and early motorized vehicles, primarily from the estate of Harry West. Vehicles on display include stagecoaches, simple farm wagons and early automobiles, fire and oil delivery trucks.
Nearby is the trolley station, whose centerpiece is the restored Car No. 10, a 109-year-old electric streetcar that transported residents across Bakersfield and back on a steel rail track.
At the museum since 1981, the trolley car was finally restored last year by contractor and journeyman carpenter Joseph Moore and craftsman Michael Roussel.
That space, which also houses the salvaged bar from the Noriega Hotel, is only open for private events, so Charatsaris is excited to have it on display for Sunday's event.
"The trolley room is an event space but I'm pulling back on those rules so everybody can see how it looks."
Heading over to the Lori Brock Children's Discovery Center, visitors can get the first look at the brand-new Dino Dig. Work was being wrapped up this week on the enormous sand pit that will allow "little paleontologists in the making" (4 and under) the chance to look for dinosaur bones using provided shovels. (Mike McCoy, the museum's executive director, posted a sneak peek photo on Wednesday featuring a giant dino skull.)
Also on display is Black Gold: The Oil Experience, which "pays homage to everyone who worked in the oil industry," Charatsaris said.
"It has fantastic artifacts and great pictures, and in the theater there is a 22-minute presentation on a loop that will run all day."
Guests can also enjoy tours, led by costumed docents, both the upstairs and downstairs of the Howell House — seen by many as mysterious, Charatsaris said — as well as the Lopez-Hill House right across the street and the schoolhouse, which was the original Norris School building.
Sunday's celebration will also allow guests to view the latest additions to newly renamed Mission Bank Neon Plaza, which now includes signs from Hoyett's Drive-in, Sinaloa Mexican Restaurant, and Vincent's Cyclery and Sporting Goods. Other more-recently donated neon signage can be viewed inside the transportation exhibit.)
Charatsaris said the museum held an evening event for donors, sponsors and craftsmen in which all the neon was illuminated. Based on the response, the events director is looking forward to being able to hold the Get Lit event, moved from this month to next spring, that will allow the public to enjoy an evening neon show (as well as some adult beverages).
Families can make a day of it at Homecoming thanks to food vendors The Teppanyaki Guys, Three Bullies Ice Cream, coffee cart Brewed Awakening and Carnie's Kettle Corn, which beyond the sweet popcorn, serves a variety of snacks including corn dogs, nachos and french fries.
There will also be music playing with a playlist from the 1950s to classic country as well as some current hits.
Charatsaris said she's excited to welcome people in to see all the museum has to offer. And if they want to book an event while they're there, she'll be prepared.
"I'll have all that paperwork ready."