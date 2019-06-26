It's still June for a few more days, but July is already making its presence known. Fireworks stands are popping up around town and it's time to plan those Fourth of July celebrations.
As always, there are several events going on around Kern County. With many of them on different days, local families can go to a few and still have time to celebrate their own way at home.
First up on the calendar is the annual patriotic concert by the Beale Park Band on Sunday. Say goodbye to June and hello to July when the band wraps up its four-concert summer series with this festive finale.
Other notable events include the annual July 4th Community Celebration at the Park at River Walk (with live music, vendors and, of course, fireworks) and the Petroleum Club's barbecue party, with a one-of-a-kind view of the area's fireworks from 12 stories up.
Those willing to hit the road for an Independence Day celebration can find them outside of Bakersfield in Shafter, Wasco, Tehachapi, Taft and Lake Isabella.
Read on for details on each of these events.
Beale Park Band's patriotic concert
What: For the final concert of its summer series, the Beale Park Band will once again offer a free concert full of patriotic songs. The Veterans of Kern County will present the colors.
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: 500 Oleander Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: Search for The Beale Park Band on Facebook
Shafter's annual 3rd of July Fireworks Show
What: Get an early start on the Independence Day festivities with fireworks, music, kids zone, food vendors and more.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: Shafter High School Football Stadium, 526 Mannel Ave. Shafter
Admission: Free
Information: 746-2600
Wasco Fireworks Show
What: Beat the heat with a dip in the pool and eat some snow cones, elotes (Mexican grilled corn) and street tacos before the fireworks.
When: 5 to 10 p.m. July 3
Where: Barker Park, 1280 Poplar Ave. Wasco
Admission: Free
Information: 717-5783
July 4th Community Celebration
What: Put on by several different partners, this event is for the whole community to check out a free fireworks show and live entertainment by Truxton Mile and Wilfredo Cruz Jr. at the Spectrum Amphitheatre in the Park at River Walk. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase from El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Fuego's and Carnie Kettle Corn.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Spectrum Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway
Admission: Free
Information: 852-7300
Fourth of July at the Petroleum Club
What: Enjoy the fireworks from air-conditioned comfort 12 stories up. In addition the unique view, guests will get dinner. The backyard barbecue includes grilled beef tri-tip, chicken leg quarters, chile con carne, baked beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw, potato salad, green salad, corn bread, salsa, watermelon and apple cobbler. Reservations are recommended.
When: 6 to 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Petroleum Club of Bakersfield, 5060 California Ave.
Admission: $26 members, $36 non-members, $12 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger
Information: 324-6561 or PCBtheclub.com
All-American 4th of July Festival
What: Tehachapi is going all out for its Fourth of July celebrations. It kicks of with the All-American 5K in the morning, with the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast to follow. There will also be a children's parade, the Mutts in Motion Fly Ball Dog Team, food and craft vendors, beer garden, a presentation of colors, the annual Bad Bulls rodeo show and a fireworks finale.
When: All day, go to liveuptehachapi.com for full schedule
Where: Various locations in Tehachapi, see schedule online
Admission: Many events are free, but the 5K is $40 until July 3 and $45 the day of the race and the pancake breakfast is $5. The rodeo is $17 for adults, $15 for military, seniors (65+) and children 5 to 10.
Information: liveuptehachapi.com or 822-2200
Taft Fireworks Show
What: Enjoy an evening of fireworks, bounce houses, food and craft vendors, a beer garden and live music from American Bred.
When: 5 to 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Rails to Trails, Sixth and Main streets, Taft
Admission: Free
Information: 765-2165 or taftchamber.com
Bakersfield Train Robbers
What: On a day that celebrates America, why not enjoy America's pastime? The Bakersfield Train Robbers will play a home game against the Wasco Reserves, wrapping up with fireworks.
When: 7:45 to 10:45 p.m. July 4
Where: Sam Lynn Park, 4009 Chester Ave.
Admission: $10
Information: bakersfieldtrainrobbers.com
Stars & Stripes Independence Day Celebration
What: Head to Lake Isabella for its annual fireworks extravaganza and barbecue celebration. There will be food, games, vendors, waterslides, face-painting, pie-eating contest, tug-of-war and, of course, barbecue and fireworks.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for earlier activities , with fireworks around 9 p.m. July 6
Where: Starts at Tank Park (4776 Lake Isabella Blvd.), fireworks over Engineers Point, Lake Isabella
Admission: Some activities will have charges, others are free
Information: kernrivervalley.com or 760-379-5236
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.