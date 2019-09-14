The fair is here. Plan your visit with this information from the Kern County Fair.
DATES
Sept. 18-29
FAIR ADMISSION
Adults: $12
Seniors (62 and over): $9
Children (6-12): $5
Children (5 and under): Free
Active and retired military: Free with military ID
Parking: $10
*Visa/MasterCard accepted at all admission gates
Or buy your tickets online at kerncountyfair.com for a discount. Adult admission is $10 for any one day; admission for children ages 6 to 12 is $4 for any one day. You can buy the discount tickets online throughout the duration of the fair.
Those same discounted entry tickets can be purchased at all Kern County Vallarta Supermarket locations while supplies last.
Also, you can purchase a carnival wristband online for $28. The unlimited ride wristband good for any one day of the fair. It's regularly $35.
FAIR HOURS
Monday through Thursday: 3 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27: 3 to 11 p.m.
Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.
DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY AND RENTALS
Parking for the disabled is available in all its public lots.
Wheelchairs and strollers can be rented in the Main Plaza, but no electric scooters are available to rent. There is a 250-pound weight limit for wheelchairs.
A picture ID is required for rentals and will be held as a security deposit.
Wheelchair rental: $20 per day
Stroller rental: $15 per day
FINE ARTS, HARVEST HALL, COMMUNITY EXHIBITS AND HOBBIES
These buildings close at 10 p.m.
COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS
Monday through Thursday: 3 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27: 3 to 11 p.m.
Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.
CARNIVAL
Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to closing
Saturday and Sunday: Noon to closing
*Wristbands available daily
Some rides have special rules, such as size, height and weight restrictions.
SPECIAL FAIR DAYS
Donate through Sept. 17: Pint for a Pass, donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Banks through Sept. 17 and get a free adult admission pass. One voucher per person while supplies last. Donate at Houchin at 5901 Truxtun Ave. or 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Call 616-2505 for an appointment.
Thursday, Sept. 20: Special Friends Day, gates open at 9 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: Senior Day, free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23: Marvelous Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. $5 admission for all; ages 5 and under free.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: School Days, free admission for kids (preschool through sixth grade) from 9 a.m. to noon; Feed the Need — donate four or more nonexpired canned food items and get a free admission into the fair that day, from 3 to 9 p.m. The fair partners with the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: School Days, free admission for kids (preschool through sixth grade) from 9 a.m. to noon; Wild Wednesday, $6 admission from 3 to 9 p.m. this day only with a voucher from Les Schwab Tires. One voucher per person while supplies last.
Discount parking: A $7 parking pass is on sale now at all Kern County O'Reilly Auto Parts locations. It is good for any one day of the fair.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Information booth and lost & found: 833-4955
Medical response and first aid center: 340-7312
Sheriff's station: 835-8538
Lost children and baby changing station: 833-4937
Source: kerncountyfair.com
