April is National Poetry Month, which usually means gatherings at local coffee shops or bookstores to share in the written form.
One would think that a pandemic would halt this creative celebration, but just because there won't be open mics at Dagny's Coffee Co. doesn't mean that poetry will be ignored in Kern County.
National Poetry Month started in April 1996 by the Academy of American Poets, but the celebration of haikus, sonnets and limericks wasn't in the Kern County limelight until 10 years ago.
Kern County National Poetry Month started at Russo's Books with open mic readings, said Poetry Month organizer Portia Choi. In 2010, Choi and fellow local poets Greg Goodsell, LisaAnn Lobasso and Nancy Edwards made a push to highlight local writers. The annual poetry festival sprinkles creativity throughout any and all open mics and workshops it graces.
"We wanted to emphasize the importance of poetry," Choi said. "We really wanted to recognize that we have some wonderful poets in our community."
Instead of live readings this month, Kern Poetry will share updates on poetry postings and video performances on facebook.com/kernpoetry.
Throughout April, the Writers of Kern's Poetry Slam will be posting original poems on writersofkern.com.
For any beginner poets, Poetry Month co-founder LoBasso suggests not overthinking poetry — instead just feel it.
"Write freely," she said. "I think it's a release."
For the past five years, Matthew Woodman, a writing professor at Cal State Bakersfield, has invited poets from around the country to the campus to share their work. Since that's impossible this year, Woodman plans to collect recordings from poets and editing videos together to share in the art form a different way.
Woodman, who also is Kern County's current poet laureate, encourages everyone during this time to pick up some creative outlet.
"This is a good time to turn towards any art form," Woodman said. "It helps you access parts of your mind or your soul. It allows you to have a conversation with yourself."
