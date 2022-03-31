Kern Audubon Society to explore region's ancient fauna

Take a step back into the past with the Kern Audubon Society at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
KAS board member Mark Hodson will teach attendees about the fauna that you would have encountered in ancient Bakersfield 15 million years ago. Insight was provided by the fossils found at the bone bed of Sharktooth Hill.
For more than 25 years, the geologist has volunteered at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History as well as its predecessor organization, the Paleontology Project at California Living Museum.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School building, 1300 17th St., Room 1B.
Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California.
Visit kernaudubonsociety.org for more information.