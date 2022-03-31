 Skip to main content
Kern Audubon Society to explore region’s ancient fauna

MegTooth Audubon

This megalodon tooth was found in the Sharktooth Hill Bone Bed on the edge of Bakersfield. In Bakersfield, circa 16 million B.C., a giant ruled the underwater kingdom, a predator that may very well have been the Tyrannosaurus rex of its age. Geologist and Kern Audubon Society board member Mark Dodson will discuss the ancient fauna of the area at the next KAS meeting on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Ernst Quarries

Take a step back into the past with the Kern Audubon Society at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

KAS board member Mark Hodson will teach attendees about the fauna that you would have encountered in ancient Bakersfield 15 million years ago. Insight was provided by the fossils found at the bone bed of Sharktooth Hill.

For more than 25 years, the geologist has volunteered at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History as well as its predecessor organization, the Paleontology Project at California Living Museum. 

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School building, 1300 17th St., Room 1B.

Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California. 

Visit kernaudubonsociety.org for more information.

