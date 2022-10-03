 Skip to main content
Kern Audubon Society to discuss birds of Galapagos Islands

blue foot

Unique animals from the Galapagos Islands, like these blue-footed boobies, will be the subject of the next Kern Audubon Society meeting on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Blue Feet Foundation

Travel with the Kern Audubon Society to the Galapagos Islands on Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

Paula Harvey of the Tejon Conservancy will present a program on the Galapagos Islands, which she recently visited.

