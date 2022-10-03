Kern Audubon Society to discuss birds of Galapagos Islands

Travel with the Kern Audubon Society to the Galapagos Islands on Tuesday for its monthly meeting.
Travel with the Kern Audubon Society to the Galapagos Islands on Tuesday for its monthly meeting.
Paula Harvey of the Tejon Conservancy will present a program on the Galapagos Islands, which she recently visited.
The archipelago of volcanic islands is located more than 500 miles west of Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean.
Naturalist Charles Darwin studied the diversity of wildlife on the islands during his visit in 1835, and those observations contributed to the development of his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
Excited about the bird life and other special species spotted during her trip, Harvey has lots to share for her presentation.
Refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held at the gathering.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School Larry E. Reider Education Center, 2000 K St., Room 101. (Parking available in the parking structure behind the building on L Street.)
Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California.
Visit kernaudubonsociety.org for more information.
