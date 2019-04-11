Bakersfield knows plenty about country music but that doesn't mean there isn't more to learn.
Director Ken Burns will bring his latest documentary, "Country Music," to the Fox Theater on July 26. Burns will also hold a question-and-answer session along with producer and writer Dayton Duncan.
The stop is part of a 30-city national Roadshow tour that takes place before the documentary airs Sept. 15 on PBS.
The life and music of Bakersfield's own Merle Haggard will be featured in the documentary, along with those of Buck Owens, the Carter Family, Jimmy Rodgers, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and more.
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $45 to $60. Get them online at ticketfly.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1700 20th St.
