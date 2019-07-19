Tickets are still available for the special preview screening of Ken Burns' new "Country Music" documentary coming to the Fox Theater later this week.
Friday's screening is one stop on a 30-city national Country Music Roadshow tour taking place before the film airs on PBS on Sept. 15.
Director and producer Burns will be there, along with writer and producer Dayton Duncan and producer Julie Dunfey. The Californian's Robert Price will interview the three filmmakers following the screening. The evening will include a question-and-answer session.
The documentary will include a few local familiar faces, with the life and music of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens featured in the film. Other musicians in the documentary include the Carter Family, Jimmy Rodgers, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Garth Brooks.
But Merle and Buck won't be the only local musicians to be celebrated during the event.
After a talent search for local young country performers last month, four winners have been announced: 10-year-old violinist Josiah Hermann, 12-year-old violinist Magdalena Hermann, 16-year-old guitarist and singer Brayden Madden and 12-year-old singer Lauren Kaff.
Judges for the talent show included Kim McAbee-Carter of the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, Lauren Carter of KUZZ and Jacob Nelson, a local resident and musician.
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $45 to $60. Get them online at ticketfly.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1700 20th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.