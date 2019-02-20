Getting to see "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the two-play follow-up to J.K. Rowling's series on the boy wizard, was going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. After the play's opening in London in 2016, it finally came to the States last year, and there was no way I was going to miss it.
Then, not too long after buying tickets to see it on Broadway and making plans for a girls' trip to New York City, I learned "Cursed Child" would be coming to San Francisco starting in October of this year.
But I'm not bothered that I could have saved some money if only I had been patient enough to wait for a possible West Coast production (I'd been wanting to go to NYC, anyway!) Instead, I'm thrilled for the chance to possibly see it again, and that my fellow California Potterheads will be able to check it out without the expense of cross-country travel. (Though, to be fair, the tickets won't come cheap.)
The play's San Francisco run will start on Oct. 23, with tickets initially available through May 17, 2020. Tickets for the play (which will take the stage at the Curran theater) go on sale to the general public on March 14 at 11 a.m. Registration for priority access is going on now until March 3.
The trip — to New York City, San Francisco or wherever the play goes — will be worth it. There is magic happening on the stage of "Cursed Child," and if I didn't know better, I would maybe even be saying that literally.
For those not in the know, "Cursed Child" is a story by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, taking place 19 years after the events of the last book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." The Boy Who Lived is now a grown man in his late 30s, with three children of his own.
Albus, his middle child, worries about living in his famous father's shadow. The two struggle to understand each other, as parents and kids often do. It doesn't help that Albus' best friend is Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry's former foe, Draco.
The script version of the story has been out since 2016, so most Harry Potter fans will know how the story goes, but to avoid spoilers, I'll keep the summary brief. Suffice it to say, there is all the magic, friendship, bravery and adventure one would expect from any story from the Potterverse.
With tickets purchased almost a year ago, my time to see the Tony award-winning "Cursed Child" at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway finally came this past Saturday.
The production is two plays, both clocking in at more than two and a half hours, for about six hours total theater time with intermissions. Theatergoers can choose to see both parts in one night or one part at a time in two consecutive nights.
Either way, it's a lot of theater. My friends and I saw the two parts back-to-back, with about a two-hour break in between parts. It's a long play, but I loved every minute of it.
When I read the book back in 2016, I wondered how on earth the production would pull off the magical feats that lend themselves much more to movies than the stage.
Take a scene where three characters drink polyjuice potion, which lets them take on the appearance of three other characters. This doesn't happen off-stage. The characters transform fully, right there before the audience.
Another mind-boggling effect comes when (slight spoiler alert) some characters travel back in time, warping the entire stage like ripples in a pond.
The cast I saw included the seven lead actors from the original London production, who are set to give way to a new Broadway cast next month. No cast has yet been announced for the San Francisco production, but with the critical acclaim "Cursed Child" has received, I'm sure it will cast actors that can live up to the standard that has already been set.
The set and stage in the production were also well done. Two sets of stairs are used for a few different locations, but my favorite was when, with a circular area of the stage slowly spinning, they were used as the moving staircases in Hogwarts, with students walking up or down them as they went.
I know some hardcore Harry Potter fans didn't care for the "Cursed Child" when they read it. It does change some things about a beloved series and it might not be the work of Rowling as much as we'd like it to be.
There are fair criticisms to be made about the overall story, but I hope those fans who were disappointed by the script will still give the play a chance.
Those who did like reading "Cursed Child" should, of course, try to get their hands on tickets when the show comes west. To read the story is one thing, but to see it played out on the stage is truly magical.
Leaving the Lyric Theatre, which was completely redone to match the play, I told my friends I couldn't wait to see it again. Luckily, seeing it again will be much easier with the San Francisco production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.