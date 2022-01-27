Keep CALM, jam on for new fundraiser

Get ready to party: Tickets will go on sale Feb. 15 for the inaugural KEEP CALM Jamboree.
This Earth Day event will raise funds for the zoo as well as Camp KEEP, the other outdoor education program of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, which operates CALM.
Camp KEEP is an intensive, five-day earth science course for Kern County sixth-graders held at campsites on the Central Coast.
L.A.-based band Yachtley Crew, known for performing 1970s and early '80s soft rock classics known as “yacht rock," will headline the event that will also include food from local eateries and beer and wine.
“We are so excited about bringing Yachtley Crew to Kern County. I have seen the band on several occasions and can honestly say they are one of my favorites,” Amanda Frank, co-chair of the organizing committee for the April 22 event, said in a news release. “The goal of the event is simply to have a whole lot of fun while raising funds for two very worthy causes.”
For information, call 661-872-2256, visit calmzoo.org.