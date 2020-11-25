When it comes to making an event happen in a pandemic, it pays to have a man with a plan. In the case of CALM’s HolidayLights, their creative mastermind, Josh Bartnett of Lightasmic, had something in his back pocket since March.
"When everything shut down earlier this year, I had to start thinking about what that would mean for our future," Barnett said of working on an option to make the 3 million-plus light extravaganza, which normally draws thousands of attendees, a safe event during a pandemic.
"I had a look at the grounds, drafted up a plan and shared it with my wife."
His vision was for a drive-thru light extravaganza, which he and his team have plenty of experience doing, putting on the popular Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie, Texas, and the new Fantasy of Lights at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Barnett hung onto his plan until July when he met with Steve Sanders, chief of staff at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, which runs the California Living Museum.
He said, 'We don't know if we can open,'" Barnett said of Sanders. That's when he asked 'What do you think we can do?'
Barnett pitched the drive-thru idea that then went to Russ Bigler, chairman of the CALM Foundation board, and the board, which approved the plan.
Construction began in late summer and continued into the fall.
CALM director Meg Maitland said it was exciting to see the Lightasmic team bring it all together.
"Every day we've gotten to see new things coming on. ... We have a volcano that looks really cool."
That 20-foot volcano that appears to be erupting with lava, which spreads down in a bed of lights is one of the benefits of working in the zoo's parking lot, Barnett said. Lots of flat open space with no height restrictions has allowed the team to present a number of impressive designs.
"I was really excited to do these things that we didn't have space for before," he said. "I don't think people can really envision what we’re doing out there unless they've been by (on Alfred Harrell Highway)."
“It’s amazing to watch," Maitland said. "We’re over a mile long with lots of turns and you go through a light tunnel" that's 30 feet tall and 200 feet long.
"You're seeing some of your favorite light displays that you’ve seen at CALM as well as new ones as well.”
Barnett said this 18th annual show is the biggest they've done.
"Everything we ever put out is out there," he said. "We have our whale that two to three years ago we retired and now have a pier scene with pelicans. We had to have him make an appearance."
The archways that people walked under to different areas have been widened and raised to accommodate vehicles driving through. (Note: Vehicles must be under 10 feet in height, including antennae, light mounts, etc.)
Maitland is excited they can bring some positivity to families and attendees who may have had a tough year.
"The big takeaway is to end 2020 on a good note ... Be close to the ones that you love."
She is thrilled to be able to keep the annual tradition alive.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the excitement of everybody being able to see the lights. Being able to continue the tradition but keep everybody safe."
All funds raised at HolidayLights are used to support the local zoo and its native gardens often through updating existing exhibits.
This year along with wildlife rehabilitation efforts, funds will aid Western Town at the Central California Children's Railroad, which is normally operational during the event, and the California Coast Room, which is currently closed while the county remains in the state's purple tier.