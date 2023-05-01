 Skip to main content
KDA Creative Corps awards $3.4M in arts grants for Central Valley

KDA Grant Recipient Announcement Press Conference-15_500005634

KDA Creative Corps Program Director Andrea Hansen discusses the 14-county service area that the organization serves to regrant arts funding through the California Creative Corps program. On Monday, KDACC announced the 20 grant recipients that were awarded nearly $3.4 million for arts projects that will be completed by May 2024.

 Courtesy of KDA Creative Corps

This is already a banner week for the arts in the Central Valley.

On Monday, the KDA Creative Corps announced the 20 grant recipients for its inaugural program, which has awarded nearly $3.4 million for arts-based jobs and community service programs in the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra region including 11 serving Kern County.

