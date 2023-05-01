KDA Creative Corps awards $3.4M in arts grants for Central Valley

This is already a banner week for the arts in the Central Valley.
On Monday, the KDA Creative Corps announced the 20 grant recipients for its inaugural program, which has awarded nearly $3.4 million for arts-based jobs and community service programs in the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra region including 11 serving Kern County.
During the news conference, KDACC Program Director Andrea Hansen said she was thrilled to share this "unprecedented and historic moment for the arts funding in California's Central Valley."
"As someone who was born and raised in Bakersfield, this moment is incredibly touching. Like many in the Central Valley, I grew up traveling to Southern and Northern California to experience rich arts and cultural events, often wondering why I could not seek those same experiences in my own hometown."
Overseen by the Kern Dance Alliance, the KDA Creative Corps is a pilot program from the California Creative Corps, a project of the California Arts Council. It is one of 13 organizations in the state selected by CAC to regrant funds to arts and social service organizations, individual artists and cultural workers in their region. (The Heartland Creative Corps, run by the United Way of Merced, also covers part of the state's Central Valley and Eastern Central Region.)
Hansen noted proudly that 70 percent of the grant recipients are both first-time grant writers and first-time awardees. During the application process, KDACC offered webinars walking applicants through the process including writing a competitive grant and navigating the finances, legal practices and marketing to succeed beyond the program.
"The arts are not a luxury," she said. "They are a necessity. And the KDA Creative Corps is providing a model of equitable grant-making rooted in democratized practices that will collect and analyze data to serve the greater good."
A review team including the Kern Dance Alliance Board of Directors and staff from CAC and KDACC reviewed the 140 eligible applications from 14 counties in the covered region that amounted to an impressive $21.7 million in funding requests.
Proposed projects were required to address one or more focus areas:
• public awareness related to water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief and recovery;
• public health awareness messages to stop the spread of COVID-19;
• civic engagement, including election participation; or
• social justice and community engagement.
Applicants also had to demonstrate engagement with communities that fall within the "lowest quartile" of the California Healthy Places Index, a data and policy platform that explores community conditions that impact life expectancy.
The 14 organizations and six individuals selected for arts program funding are expected to create 571 jobs. Eleven of those recipients will bring projects directly to Kern County.
The Arts Council of Kern was awarded $168,300 for a project centered on group art forms from the first peoples including a book of native storytelling, a project documentary, photography and indigenous arts exhibits, community art and accessible education programs that will culminate in three events.
Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will put its nearly $37,000 grant toward a performance of "The Conductor's Spellbook," a family-friendly, educational and fun arrangement for all ages that will also include a free onsite pre-concert event.
With its almost $96,000 grant, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will produce a documentary about the clean-air advocacy efforts of teens with the Lamont Boys & Girls Club in South Kern.
Dance Camera West received $255,000 to fund the dance film commission project "VISIBILITY: SELF REFLECTIONS" utilizing the talents of underrepresented artists from low Healthy Places Index neighborhoods in Bakersfield.
Dianna Heppe will use the $135,000 grant for a project about the importance of water conservation and the preservation of California's water resources with a focus on artistic communities and students in California City.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation will use its $255,000 grant to launch the first-ever social justice summer arts camp as well as establish three artist residencies in Kern, Fresno and Tulare counties.
Garden Pathways has allocated its $255,000 grant to appoint industry professionals who can provide training, mentorship and life coaching to high school students in the lowest quartile of the California Healthy Places Index. The program will also lead to the creation of several distinct student bands with vocalists that will perform at two public events.
The multifaceted program "Make Kern River Valley Better Through The Arts" will be the focus of the Kern River Valley Art Association's $196,000-plus grant. With an eye on important issues facing Kern River Valley communities, the project will include multiple screenings of an original documentary film followed by community discussions as well as the establishment of an Industrial Arts Center to train students and residents in a variety of industrial arts skills.
Outsiders Nation will use its $255,000 grant for its Traveling Fine Arts Camp to expose low-income and at-risk children and their families to various forms of dance, art mediums, pottery and integrating media arts and theater.
Artist Valerie Anglen will use her nearly $135,000 grant to provide art lessons to several thousand students in the Greenfield Union School District through her All About Art program.
The nine other grant recipients, which will serve 12 other counties in the region, are the African American Historical and Cultural Museum of San Joaquin Valley, Arts Enrichment For All, Camp Taylor, Community Media Access Collaborative, Eastern Sierra Artists, Stage View Performing Arts, and individuals Rosalinda Verde Alexander, Amber Patee Adams, Donte McDaniel and Elizabeth Grandsaert.
Visit kdacreativecorps.org for more information about the projects.