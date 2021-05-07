KDA calls on high school seniors to MOVE for video project

Kern Dance Alliance is calling on all high school seniors to get up and dance for Seniors MOVE, a montage music video featuring teens moving and grooving across Kern County.
The deadline is Sunday for seniors to submit a video with their best moves to kerndance.org/SENIORSMOVE.
Participating students are asked to record a 25-second video dancing to “I Lived” by OneRepublic. They are encouraged to wear their school colors or school-sanctioned attire and film in a location that best represents their school or Kern County.
Along with the video, students are asked to submit their senior photo to be included in the video and on the KDA website.
Any students under the age of 18 must receive permission from a parent or guardian to participate in the project.
Encouraging the use of movement and dance to promote positivity, KDA is excited to give seniors a platform to display their talents while offering Kern County more ways to celebrate the class of 2021 after a year of quarantine.
Riley Thompson, a KDA board member who is coordinating Seniors MOVE and participating as a senior at Bakersfield High School, hopes to inspire others to take part.
“To the class of 2021: You have prevailed through many struggles in the last year, and you deserve to be recognized for your amazing achievements," she said in a news release.
Seniors MOVE will debut on May 16 with an announcement on the marquee at the Fox Theater.
For more on the project, visit kerndance.org/SENIORSMOVE.