The Fourth of July can be fun for humans but for pets, it's often a stressful time. For animals in the shelter, without a family to ease their worries, it can be even harder.
To try to make the day easier on the dogs in its care, Kern County Animal Services is making "pupsicles," or frozen dog treats. It needs donations of specific items to make enough for all the good boys and girls spending the holiday at the shelter.
Items KCAS need are: chicken broth, plain yogurt, frozen blueberries, bananas and ice cube trays or muffin tins or liners.
For yogurt and peanut butter, be sure that donated brands do not have xylitol, a sweetener that is toxic to dogs.
Angela Stevens at KCAS said silicon muffin liners are great for the pupsicles, since they can be reused and they don't stick to the treat. She found a six-pack at the Dollar Tree for just $2.
The other requested items can also be found at the Dollar Tree, she said.
With the liners, large peanut butter container, bunch of bananas and 64-oz. container of plain yogurt, Stevens was already able to make 200 pupsicles. Bandit, a shelter dog currently looking for her forever home, got to try one and seems to be a fan.
The shelter is also asking for Fourth of July enrichment items: AM/FM radios and toys for dogs and cats.
All items can be delivered to 3951 Fruitvale Ave.
