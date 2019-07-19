Kern Community Foundation’s online application for The Peter Anthony Catholic Education Scholarship for K-12 Catholic Education is open now through July 31.
This Scholarship was established in 2017 to provide tuition assistance for a Catholic education to qualifying K-12 students in Kern County.
So far the fund has awarded close to $33,000 in scholarships to 40 students from 20 families, attending four Bakersfield area schools, and endorsed by seven parishes.
This opportunity is open to students and families who fulfill the following criteria:
- Active and practicing Catholics as verified by the parish pastor.
- Demonstrate financial need as verified by Kern Community Foundation.
- Attend or plan to enroll in a Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC)-accredited K-12 Catholic school in Kern County.
- Complete the Peter Anthony Catholic Education Scholarship application through Kern Community Foundation with all materials by the deadline of July 31.
To get started, visit kernfoundation.org/scholarships.
For more information or assistance, please contact Kern Community Foundation by calling 661-616-2605 or writing to info@kernfoundation.org. Information is also available to Spanish-speaking families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.