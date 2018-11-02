Country-rock pioneer. Member of two of the most influential bands in history. Collaborator on the seminal songs of a generation. Fixture of the 1960s folks scene. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Richie Furay has literally seen it all over the last half century in music.
Furay and his longtime band will bring their brand of timeless country rock to Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on Nov. 13, as part of the Guitar Masters concert series.
An Ohio-born musician, Furay, now 74, started his professional music career in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area as a member of the Au Go Go Singers, the house band at Café Au Go Go, a famed ‘60s-era Greenwich Village nightspot.
In the mid-‘60s Furay formed Buffalo Springfield with several other up-and-coming musicians including Stephen Stills and Neil Young — both of whom went on to achieve success both independently and with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Buffalo Springfield’s biggest hit, “For What It’s Worth,” became an anthem for the 1960s, but the band’s three albums — all recorded in the span of just two years — consisted of outstanding original material as well, notably Furay’s original composition “Kind Woman.” His crisp, clean vocals earned him the nod as the group’s lead singer and, as such, it is his voice which carries many of Neil Young’s early compositions.
But, unlike his bandmates — and those he influenced who went on to achieve international stardom or are enshrined in music history — Richie’s name never became a "household one."
Furay enjoyed a fruitful tenure in Poco for several years, releasing a string of albums that helped form the musical landscape that would become known as "country rock." Of his attempt to help craft a subgenre of music, Furay reflected, "We thought, 'Let's make some attempt here to do country music that rock 'n' roll people are going to embrace. And hopefully the country people will embrace it in the same manner.' We did consciously think about that."
Poco's signature blending of Rusty Young's pedal steel guitar or banjo with the band's Laurel Canyon-esque harmonies is best exemplified by two of their songs most regularly played live by Furay, "Pickin' Up the Pieces" and "A Good Feelin' to Know."
Furay left Poco in 1973 to become one-third of the short-lived Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, before becoming a pioneer once more as a solo artist in Christian rock.
Furay, forever country rock's most delightful and charming boy-next-door, emphasizes, "Even after all these years, we're not just relying on what we did. We're trying to further things by being creative today. So that's what we do. We evolve and we grow. That's what keeps us going."
One could argue that if success is measured in the respect of your peers, Furay is as successful as it gets.
As a member of Springfield, he had a taste of success and spent time in the limelight. After that band broke up, other members went on to superstardom, while this wonderful musician remained on the sidelines.
“I was consumed with wanting that rock 'n' roll success. I’m thinking, ‘Well, what about me? I’m just as talented as these guys. What about me?’” Furay said.
Although he kept pursuing those dreams of stardom, there was a price to pay. His family was crumbling. He was never home.
“I really had to make a decision at one point in my life. Is rock 'n' roll, and being that star with my name on all the marquees, is that really the primary importance of my life — or is it my family? My wife and I had been married for seven years, and we separated for seven months. That was a tough go, but it was during that time that I made the decision, ‘You know what … I don’t care about my name being up in lights. What I care about is my family. It just doesn’t matter how many people buy my albums or come to our concerts. I’m in a good place, and I’m excited to keep making music — and make it my own.'”
A prolific songwriter, Furay explains his writing style: “I’ll have a melody that comes out with a lyric right away. Then, I just have to develop the song from there. Or maybe a guitar lick or rhythm will come to me that I’ll just feel, and that’s how it comes together.”
Sometimes, these songs take years to come around. “I’ll give you an example,” Furay said. “I started a song for my youngest daughter, Jesse, when she was about to be married. I finally finished it (‘Love at First Sight’) last year — for their 10th anniversary!”
For more than 30 years, Furay led a church near his home in Boulder, Colo. Now retired from the pastorate, he continues his musical career on his own terms. His legacy and influence on bands and music that followed is immeasurable.
He’s had a front-row seat to witness how the music industry has changed over the last several decades, it’s almost impossible not to offer his own insight. “Being in the music business, pouring your life out in creativity in the songs, I’ve seen it destroy so many relationships — personal relationships — that it just breaks my heart. I’ve been involved in some of those things myself, and I regret that it’s happened over the years. It’s nothing short of a miracle that a number of those relationships that have been restored over time — at least for me. But, we should have been able to bring people together rather than tear them apart.”
On his current tour, Furay is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Poco’s legendary live album,"Deliverin," originally recorded in 1968.
“We are really looking forward to playing the Crystal Palace,” Furay said. “You know, when I was writing the early Poco material — songs like ‘Just in Case it Happens’ and ‘Yes, Indeed’ – I wasn’t hearing Nashville. The Bakersfield Sound is what it was about! My ‘country music’ really focused on Buck Owens and Don Rich.”
Today, he’s a musician’s musician, bringing joy to audiences of all ages. It might just be that Richie Furay’s greatest time is now.
