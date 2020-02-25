Live performances are organic and ever-changing.
A show presented in front of an audience faces the possibility of failure or, in some cases, it can be lightning in a bottle with strokes of genius. The beauty of a live show is that single performance will never be exactly be duplicated. Fabrice Lemire understands this better than anyone.
Lemire, the touring artistic director for Cirque du Soleil's newest production, knows that to achieve those once-in-a-lifetime shows, sometimes he has to let go of his vision and let the organic nature take over. He's learned that every person working on a live show brings their own unique ideas and directions to make it feel alive.
"There's a learning and growth. This is the beauty of having a living performance," Lemire said by phone. "It's super important to let every performer have their say. Painters mark paintings with a signature. A signature on a performance is making it your own."
“Axel” is the latest Cirque du Soleil show to come to Bakersfield, with performances set for March 14 and 15 at Mechanics Bank Arena. It tells the story of Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, captivated by the mysterious Lei. Together they head on a quest to retrieve a stolen light from the hands of the exuberant villain Vi. Although the narrative serves as little more than a vehicle to go from jaw-dropping spectacle to the next.
The ice-based show has dazzling feats of athleticism and rich visuals reminiscent of a hair metal concert. "Axel" takes inspiration from jukebox musicals, with well-known songs like Tears for Fears' "Mad World," Radiohead's "Creep" and Rihanna's "Diamonds" moving the story along.
"I'm letting the music lead the movement," Lemire said. "It's a different mindset."
"Axel" had its world premiere last December in Montreal, now it's touring through North America. This is Cirque du Soleil's second show on ice, after the acclaimed "Crystal." The shift in staging takes some getting used to.
Lemire trained at the Paris Opera Ballet School and has spent his entire life absorbed by dance. Although working with a different environment, he's realized that dancers and skaters have the same mentality.
"The dancer's mind, the dancer's daily routine, is very similar to the skater's," Lemire said. "Give them a space and they will practice."
"Axel" consists of 18 skaters, 17 acrobats, a four-piece band and a puppeteer, Lemire said. Jayden Sierra, who plays the titular character in “Axel,” openly admits that out of the entire cast he's as amateur as one can be on the ice. The Australian native isn't doing any of the high flying tricks, he leaves that to the professionals, but he is constantly learning and improving so his skating rivals his musical abilities. The musicians were able to add their own ideas to the songs performed, Sierra said.
"We all bring our own flavors to it," he said. "The show breaths musically."
Before starring in "Axel," Sierra was working in Sydney as a musician and jumped at the opportunity to make a living doing what he loves. The largest challenge for him is being away from home but at this point on his journey he is enjoying being around like-minded artists that push his creativity.
"You can love what you do but it won't pay your way," Sierra said. "I'm able to do what I love to do."
All of the work for the show is for one purpose: giving audiences a thrill.
"We go to shows to be entertained," Lemire said. "You want to be inspired by something. You're allowing yourself to be immersed in someone else's universe. That's the beauty — it makes you question the purpose of everything."
