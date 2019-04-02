The music of Queen has inspired countless fans since the band's debut album in 1973. Most recently, it also spawned an award-winning film. But there's good news for those who still can't get enough of the band.
"We Will Rock You," a musical based on Queen's music, is heading to the Fox Theater on Oct. 6. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m., or on Thursday with the code "FREDDIE."
Through songs like "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure" and, yes, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the production tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments, with the Bohemians determined to fight back.
The jukebox musical, written by Ben Elton, debuted in London in 2002 and ran until 2014, much longer than its proposed four-year run because of popular demand. The play came about following a meeting with Robert De Niro and Queen musicians Brian May and Roger Taylor in 1996. The play has since been performed in 17 countries.
Tickets range from $45 to $180. Buy them online at ticketfly.com, by phone at 304-0854 or at the box office, 1700 20th St., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
