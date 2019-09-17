Investigative journalist Mark Arax will serve as the keynote speaker at the Sierra Club fall dinner on Sept. 28. His new book, “The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California,” has already received high praise from coast to coast by critics, including New York Times book reviewer Gary Krist, who wrote, “Few other journalists could have written a book as personal and authoritative.”
Critic David L. Ulin calls Arax’s new book his “crowning achievement, a work of reportage that is also a work of literature. It belongs on the short list of great books about the state.”
“Nuanced, deeply researched, and profoundly personal, it offers, through its history of agriculture in California, a deep dive into the soul of the state,” Ulin wrote.
“We hope that the public will join us,” said Maureen Rush, who serves on the event committee. “This is such an important book. We all will benefit by knowing more about California history and those who have developed this state’s resources. He is also an exciting speaker.”
A social hour, which starts at 3:30 p.m., will includes Arax signing copies of "Dreamt Land," which will be for sale. A buffet dinner will be available after and Arax will speak around 6 p.m.
Arax grew up in the Fresno area, the son of an Armenian farmer who was murdered in 1972. “In My Father’s Name,” his first book, is a memoir of growing up in the farming community and his search to find those who murdered his father.
His second book, “The King of California,” tells the epic story of the Boswell farming family. It was named one of the top 10 books of the year by the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle and won a 2004 California Book Award and the 2005 William Saroyan International Writing Prize.
His third book, “West of the West,” is a 2009 collection of California stories that has received acclaim from the Atlantic Monthly and L.A. Times.
A top graduate of Fresno State and Columbia University, Arax left the L.A. Times in 2007. He has taught literary nonfiction at Claremont McKenna College and Fresno State. The father of three children, he lives on a suburban farm in Fresno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.