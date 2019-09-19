Country and gospel singer Josh Turner canceled his upcoming Kern County Fair performance as well as his remaining September shows after a fatal bus crash involving his road crew.
Turner and his band were not on the bus, but the musician's label said he was rescheduling upcoming shows. Turner was scheduled to perform Monday night at the Kern County Fair.
Fellow country singer Phil Vassar will replace Turner for the show at the Budweiser Pavilion. Vassar is no stranger to Bakersfield or the fair, having performed the opening night of the 2009 event.
A passenger bus carrying the road crew for the performer crashed Wednesday night, leaving one dead and seven injured, authorities in Central California say.
Turner's tour bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported. Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.
The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.
“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” the singer’s rep told People magazine in a statement. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.