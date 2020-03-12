The JoJo Siwa show at Mechanics Bank Arena has been postponed until June 12.
The Nickelodeon star was originally scheduled to perform her D.R.E.A.M. Tour show March 17 but due to public health concerns, the show was pushed back.
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date.
