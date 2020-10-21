Empowering women shouldn't be a limited-time opportunity by the One Book Project continues to go full STEAM ahead as its leads up to its author talk this Wednesday.
Kicking off last month, this year's communitywide reading and discussion program has highlighted three themes: women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and female empowerment.
Claire L. Evans, author of "Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet," the primary title for this year's One Book Project, will speak via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday in an event sponsored by Cal State Bakersfield, whose First-Year Experience Program requires college freshmen read and discuss the primary title as part of their first year.
Like a CTRL-Z for the popular history of the internet, Evans's book shines a light on the unsung female visionaries who have made a difference during every major phase of the tech revolution.
"Broad Band" came out of research Evans did for a series for the news site Motherboard, where she was futures editor. Starting with pioneer Ada Lovelace, it tracks the women who have been at the forefront of technological innovation.
In addition to discussing her book, Evans will answer 20 questions submitted by community members.
To join via Zoom, follow the link provided at csub.edu/ah/one-book-project or join on Facebook at facebook.com/csubakersfield.
Even after the keynote speech, One Book events will continue into November. Read Thursday's Californian for more on those remaining activities. For more on One Book, visit kerncountylibrary.org/one-book-project.