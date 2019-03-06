Churches have told the story of Job countless times before, but an event at St. Philip the Apostle Church will bring fresh perspective to that book of the Bible.
St. Philip the Apostle Church will host John Angotti for a musical production of his play, "Job: The Now Testament," on Friday at 7 p.m.
The play tells the story of Aaron, who is described as a faithful man dealing with a devastating diagnosis. Reeling from the news and about to undergo treatment, Aaron is in the waiting room of a doctor's office when he meets a young person who tells him the story of Job, a biblical figure who, like Aaron, was a good person dealing with bad things happening to him.
In hearing the story, Aaron is transported to the book of Job, with his friends becoming other figures in Job's life. What he learns from the experience could help him with his own.
Angotti, a music missionary originally from West Virginia and now living in Memphis, wrote the play after dealing with a series of personal tragedies himself. He will also be at the church on Saturday morning for a retreat from 9 to 11 a.m.
Tickets for the play are $5, $10 for a family of four or $20 for a family of five or more. They can be purchased at the door. St. Philip is at 7100 Stockdale Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
